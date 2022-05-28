Firearms dealer sentenced to 4 years for illegally selling guns

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A federally licensed firearms dealer has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was convicted for selling guns to unlicensed dealers for resale.

Jonathan Ludlow, 48, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to make false statements on ATF forms as well was possession of an unregistered silencer. He was sentenced on May 27 by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor in Fort Worth.

"Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns out the wrong hands. Responsible licensed gun dealers are often the first line of defense in this endeavor. Licensed dealers who know their buyers intend to immediately resell their guns – quite possibly to individuals who cannot pass a background check – must not complete that sale. Doing so could have deadly serious consequences," said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. "ATF and the U.S. Attorney's Office will not allow people like Mr. Ludlow to flout laws that save lives."

"Today is a good day for ATF and all of its partners with this sentencing. Mr. Ludlow, a Federally Firearms Licensee, knew the laws and intentionally skirted them. By doing so, he has put hundreds of guns on the streets of the DFW metroplex and beyond. Because of his recklessness, we will continue to relive his crimes for years as more of his crime guns are recovered," said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. "ATF remains staunch in its tireless pursuit of licensed firearms dealers that commit criminal acts."

According to plea papers, Ludlow, a federally licensed firearms dealer, admitted that he regularly sold large quantities of firearms -- including several AR-15 style pistols -- to unlicensed associates, knowing that they intended to immediately resell those guns for profit. The transactions were conducted out of Ludlow's vehicle across North Texas and were usually done in cash.

Two of Ludlow's associates, Romello Harris and Christopher Meza, both pleaded guilty to conspiring with Ludlow to deal in firearms without licenses. Harris was sentenced earlier this month to 37 months in prison. Meza is awaiting sentencing.

In order to conceal their crimes, Harris and Meza lied on ATF forms, indicating that they were the "actual transferees" of the firearms when they were not. Ludlow also lied on those forms about the dates and locations of transactions, the types of firearms sold, and other details required to comply with background checks.

Federal law prohibits FFLs from selling to straw purchasers or unlicensed dealers who they know are "engaged in the business of selling firearms" -- devoting significant time and attention to buying and reselling guns for monetary gain.

Background checks are not necessarily for in-state, private transfers, but anyone who sells firearms must be federally licensed and run background checks on buyers.

In July 2021, ATF agents executed a federal search warrant on Ludlow's Aledo, Texas residence. There, agents seized over 100 firearms, including 17 AR-15 style guns, 12 Glock pistols, and about 10 unregistered silencers, which were all later forfeited. Ludlow also surrendered his federal firearms license at that time.

Prosecutors alleged that guns linked to Ludlow had been found in the hands of criminals and even recovered in foreign countries.