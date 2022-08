COOKE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A fire spread across hundreds of acres on Aug. 15 in Cooke County.

As of 9:20 p.m. Aug. 15, the fire is 346 acres and 95% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service first reported the fire, called the CW Fire, at around 2:45 p.m.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Cooke County on the #CWFire. The fire is an estimated 100 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/T8FwziqAOr — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 15, 2022

The fire is located off I-35, just south of Gainesville.