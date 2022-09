PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A fire has broken out in Palo Pinto County, just south of Possum Kingdom Lake.

The Lazy Fire is an estimated 150 acres and 0% contained as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Palo Pinto County on the #LazyFire. The fire is an estimated 150 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/rjFKRJLsB1 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 29, 2022

There is no information about the source of the fire.

This story is developing.