Fighting fentanyl: North Texas mom teaches first responders about new treatments

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fentanyl overdoses have claimed the lives of so many people in North Texas.

It's a problem that shows no signs of slowing down as multiple law enforcement agencies have reiterated the dangers of this drug.

There's a new treatment for combating fentanyl overdose many first responders are using called ZIMHI, which is administered like an epipen through the thigh and provides a stronger dose of naloxone into the body.

You can get it through your local pharmacy, in Texas you don't need a prescription.

Mother Callie Crow wished the responding officer used this technique when her 27-year-old son Drew overdosed on fentanyl in 2020.

"Taken some pills that he had purchased from someone on the street and within minutes he was in cardiac arrest after taking those pills," said Crow.

Crow says the responding officer didn't administer naloxone and after 36 hours in the ICU, Drew passed away.

"I felt like as a parent, my life was over like how do i wake up tomorrow without my child," added Crow.

But she wanted to give Drew's life purpose so she started the non-profit Drew's 27-Chains to educate first responders on the best ways to help some experiencing a fentanyl overdose.

"Knowing that there are lives that are being saved because of Drew," added Crow.

A paramedic herself, Crow is teaching departments on ZIMHI.

"It is definitely a game-changer, these people are becoming more awake and conscious and breathing on their own faster than with a nasal spray," said Crow.

Crow is hopeful because more people are being educated on how to treat this epidemic and tells parents to be pro-active in their children's lives.

"You talk to your kids and make sure that they are aware of what the trends are right now," said Crow.