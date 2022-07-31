Big rig goes up in flames, strikes road sign after crash in Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fiery 18-wheeler crash has northbound I-35E shut down at Round Grove Road and Hebron Parkway in Lewisville.

Angela Hudson

On Saturday, July 30 at around 7:30 p.m., Lewisville police and firefighters were called to a crash in the 2400 block of northbound I-35E near Round Grove Road and Hebron Parkway.

A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a collision that resulted in the cab catching fire and separating from the trailer. After it separated from the tractor, the trailer broke apart. One of the axles broke off and struck an overhead road sign.

TXDoT officials said that it's not yet clear what caused the crash.

The people in the passenger vehicle were unharmed and remained at the scene. The truck driver was seen walking around after the crash and talking to first responders. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes and express lanes of I-35E in the area are currently closed. Officials said they expect northbound I-35E will be closed for several hours as crews clean up.