73 pounds fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Texas Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week.

"CBP officers are dedicated to protecting our borders and stopping the flow of dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "These seizures are examples of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the border security mission."

On July 25, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 14.77 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive inspection led officers to the discovery of cocaine filled bundles concealed within her car.

On July 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 16.97 pounds of methamphetamine from a 32-year-old U.S. citizen.

Later, officers intercepted 0.48 pounds of fentanyl from a 32-year-old U.S. citizen during pat down.

On July 27, officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 0.24 pounds of fentanyl from a 21-year-old U.S. citizen. The woman arrived via pedestrian bridge and was referred for a secondary inspection.She admitted to carrying narcotics in her vaginal cavity.

On July 28, officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 1.06 pounds of methamphetamine from a U.S. citizen. The discovery was made after a pat down search was conducted revealing packages in her groin area. Later, officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted a mixed load of 9.83 pounds of fentanyl and 12.87 pounds of cocaine from a 19-year-old U.S. citizen. A few minutes later, officers encountered a 22-year-old woman attempting to smuggle 6.08 pounds of cocaine concealed within her car.

On July 30, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 11.28 pounds of methamphetamine from a 24-year-old U.S. citizen.

All suspects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations or local authorities for prosecution.