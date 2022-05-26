FBI reports steady rise in "active shooter incidents"

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Just 24 hours before the massacre on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a report on active shooter incidents across the country.

The agency finds a more than 50% increase in the attacks from 2020 to 2021.

Nationwide, it states 61 gunmen killed 103 people and wounded 140 people in populated areas in 30 states.

Texas tied with Georgia for having the most active shootings. Both had five. They are second only to California with six.

The report states active shootings occurred in Texas in 2021 at a cabinet business, a convenient store, a bar, a hotel, and the San Antonio Airport.

All together four people were killed in Texas.

Shootings at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and a Kroger in Tennessee resulted in the most number of casualties in one place; however,

The deaths at Robb Elementary more than double those two combined.

The report also profiles the shooters. Last year, 60 of the shooters were male -- only one was female. The youngest was 12 years old. The oldest was 67 years old. Two of them wore body armor and most were apprehended by law enforcement. Only one remains at large -- again in Texas. He wounded four people at a hookah bar in Houston on June 8, 2021.

Most of the cases occurred in the month of April or June, on a Saturday or Tuesday, between noon and 5:59 p.m. Sadly, the day and time of the Robb Elementary school shooting are consistent with the findings.

At the end of the report, the FBI states there is an "…emerging trend involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in various locations over several days."

In light of the recent incident, a spokesperson told the CBS 11 I-Team the agency could not provide anyone to comment on the report.

Click here to read the FBI report.