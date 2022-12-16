FBI offers reward for escaped fugitives who may have North Texas ties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM) — The FBI Field Office in Kansas City, MO is looking for two escaped fugitives who may have ties to North Texas and offering a big reward for tips that lead to their arrests.

Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, have been on the run since Dec. 5, 2022, when they escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri. The FBI said it does not believe they are traveling together.

The FBI is asking for information about Trevor Sparks, left, and Sergio Martinez, right, two fugitives who might have connections to North Texas. FBI

Sparks was convicted on Nov. 7, 2022 of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, several violent assaults, and selling drugs. He is a white male with blue eyes and multiple tattoos, including one on his abdomen that says "northeast" and full sleeves on both arms. He weights around 185 pounds.

Martinez pleaded guilty back on July 11, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering charges. He is a Hispanic male with brown eyes who weighs about 130 pounds. He also has several tattoos.

The FBI said both men may have ties to North Texas but did not elaborate further. They are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of either fugitive in addition to the $5,000 being offered by U.S. Marshals.

However, they warn, don't try to approach Sparks or Martinez if you spot them; they are considered armed and dangerous. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.