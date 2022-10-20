Father of killed Carrollton officer Steve Nothem says he was 'a defender of the underdog'

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The father of a Carrollton police officer killed in the line of duty says his son accepted the dangers and risks that came with the job.

It was around this time Tuesday night that officer Steve Nothem died when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle during a traffic stop on the George Bush Turnpike.

Residents of Carrollton are showing their respect and appreciation for Nothem at a memorial outside the police department.

The pain is unbearable for his family, who told CBS 11, they worried this could happen.

"A knock at the door at 4 a.m. and two cops at the door, that's never going to be good, is it?" Steven Nothem said about the worst moment of his life.

It was Wednesday morning when he was notified at his home in Wisconsin that his son Steve died when his patrol car was struck from behind during a traffic stop in Carrollton.

"This is tough," he said. "He was a defender of the underdog."

Nothem says his son chose a life of service that came with risks.

He was veteran of the Iraq War, when he decided to become a police officer.

"That's the kind of guy he was, I did not want him to join the Marines because Iraq had just fired up and it was dangerous...but he said he wanted to matter in this world and do some good," he said. "And as a parent you worry, worry, worry about him coming home safe from that and he gets killed here. It's just bad."

The officer leaves behind a wife and four kids including a 1-year-old.

That's why Carrollton resident Paola Guerrero wanted to bring her son to the memorial for Nothem.

"He was the father of four, and to me that's really important that he was a family man and he was a good police officer," Guerrero said.

A police officer who was candid with his family about how dangerous the job could be.

"He told me a couple of times that some of his time in law-enforcement was worse than what he saw in Iraq on some occasions," Nothem said. "He said that he probably wouldn't retire as a cop because it was so dangerous out there."

Nothem's grieving father has a message for others after losing a son.

"Parents in Texas need to hug their children regardless of their age," he said.

Nothem's father says his son's funeral will be held here in his adopted home of North Texas.