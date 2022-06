IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a car crash that shut down part of Airport Freeway in Irving on June 6.

CBS 11 News

It happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Beltline Road.

No word yet from police on what happened though they did tweet the roadway would be shut down for several hours.

🚨 Traffic Alert 🚨

WB SH 183 is shut down due to a major accident and will be for several hours. All traffic is forced to exit Belt Line.



*** Seek alternate route *** pic.twitter.com/BHhwPmYiP6 — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) June 6, 2022