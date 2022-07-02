Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash in Tarrant County leaves 1 dead after car flips over

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A major crash in Tarrant County left one dead on Friday night after a car flipped onto its roof.

At about 11:31 p.m. on Friday, July 1, Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene of a major crash in the 6400 block of Nine Mile Bridge Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a black and silver Dodge Charger had flipped over onto its roof. 

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victim after their next of kin is notified.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 4:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.