Fatal crash in Tarrant County leaves 1 dead after car flips over

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A major crash in Tarrant County left one dead on Friday night after a car flipped onto its roof.

At about 11:31 p.m. on Friday, July 1, Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene of a major crash in the 6400 block of Nine Mile Bridge Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a black and silver Dodge Charger had flipped over onto its roof.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the victim after their next of kin is notified.