Farmer to keep farming in Farmers Branch

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch has erased a list of land limitations a farmer pushed back against for more than a year.

The city removed or adjusted restrictions last month on crops, height limits, hay bales and perimeter mowing, following a long campaign from business owner James Lockridge, who argued the city rules for property maintenance violated state protections for agriculture.

The changes should allow Lockridge to resume his work this spring, mowing tall grass on undeveloped property, which he uses to feed livestock. Meanwhile the work allows landowners to maintain agricultural tax exemptions on the undeveloped parcels.

"It wasn't just a battle for James, it was a battle for everybody in the state of Texas," Lockridge said.

His long dispute included driving his tractor to Austin in 2021 to get the attention of lawmakers. It worked, attracting legislative support which he believes should lead to a bill this year for additional protections for agriculture. He said he is still fighting rules, including citations, in seven other North Texas cities.

Even while making the change, the city's interim mayor voiced concern in a meeting in December that overgrown properties could be a health hazard, hiding trash and rodents, in between land built up with homes and businesses.

However he suggested the city's real issue was with landowners playing fast and loose with land use definitions and tax exemptions.

"I think this whole process has gotten messed up," said Bill Glancy. "Our argument's not with the farmer. It's with the way the business community treats this thing."

In August of 2021 Farmer's Branch adopted an eight-inch height limit for grass and weeds on properties, with no exception for agriculture. It added an exemption for crops a few months later, as long as it was a homogenous crop, shorter than four-feet, with a 20-foot perimeter mowed around the property. Hay bales were also required to be in public view no longer than 7 days.

The new rules have removed the homogenous requirement, the height limit, the hay bale time limit, and reduced perimeter mowing to 10 feet.