Fans brave rain to tailgate before the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - With America's team, there's a tradition for fans on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the downpour all day long, football fans were excited to be outside AT&T Stadium tailgating.

"We have all the tents, things are working out great," Cowboys fan, Severo Castillo said. "We're excited."

White and blue Cowboys tents were set up outside AT&T Stadium.

CBS DFW

"We've been doing this for almost 13 years," Castillo said.

It's become a longtime tradition for families to come together outside the stadium to support "them boyz" as they play on Thanksgiving Day.

"It's the greatest thing being inside but being out here supporting with family and friends, having TV and the fans," Castillo said.

His family isn't the only one doing this.

"We spend it out here every year. It's tradition," Cowboys fan, Rey Ybarra said. "I get all my other kids to come over here and now that's what we're doing and incidentally this is my grandkids first Dallas Cowboys game."

He and his family traveled into town from Brownsville. Their family had their turkey dinner Wednesday so they could be in Arlington on Thursday.

Right next to their tent is another family who told CBS 11 being here on the holiday is a 15 year long tradition.

"We were here at 5:45 this morning setting up," fan Stephen Groomer said. "And we were ready to go, ready to rock by 7:30 a.m.".

All the fans agreed to be tailgating rain or shine.

Tailgates still going strong outside AT&T stadium during the annual Cowboys Thanksgiving football game. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/vWd5GwL4aD — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) November 24, 2022

"Somebody asked what was plan b and we said that this, we only have one plan, this is it," Groomer said.

The families said them being out here in the rain and cold weather is a testament to Cowboys Nation and how dedicated they are.

"Being a loyal fan of the Cowboys, let me tell you what. It doesn't get better than this," Castillo said.