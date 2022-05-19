Family of 4-year-old with Leukemia turns to bone marrow registry group for help

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSDFW.COM) -- Highland Park High School teacher and multi-sport coach Adam Lopez is used to overcoming battles on the field, but it's outside those lines that he is now taking on his biggest challenge yet.

Dak Lopez, 4 Lopez family

Lopez is out to try, and find a rare bone marrow donor for his 4-year old son Dak.

Dak was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia, and spent more than a month in the hospital receiving treatment.

Lopez said the doctors told the family he is in remission for now, but that the cancer will likely return.

He added, "His treatment right now is going to be chemotherapy, but the only possible way for him to be cured from this is a bone marrow transplant."

The bone marrow Dak needs is hard to find because it must come from a donor with a similar DNA make up and ancestry.

Dak is Hispanic, and current registries are massively under represented when it comes to Hispanic donors.

So far, the Lopez's haven't had any luck.

Lopez said, "I always tell me kids I will always protect them. That I will always take care of them. That I am always going to be the one. I am never going to let anything happen to them, and right now it's out of my hands. It's out of my control and that's what hurts me the most."

Thus, the family has joined forces with DKMS, a bone marrow registry group to try and find the needle in the hay stack they are looking for.

Lopez added, "We are relying heavily on people to come out and donate and be a donor for us."

Their hoping someone who learns of their story will be compelled enough to offer a sample, and see if they are an appropriate donor match.

The donors need to be between the ages of 18 and 55 and be of good physical health. The samples are taken using a cheek swab.

If you would like to donate you can sign up here.

You can also attend a registry drive this Sunday May 22 from 1-5 p.m. at Brother Bill's Helping Hand located at 3906 North Westmoreland.