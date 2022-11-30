Watch CBS News
Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.

It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.

Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal.  

Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. 

Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. 

Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge. 

