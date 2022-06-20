Family and friends mourn after 3 died in capsized boat this weekend

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people died and one was rescued after a boat was capsized in Collin County.

Family and friends are still trying to wrap their minds around what happened, a family friend told CBS 11 that the group was out on a family quality time boat trip.

"Really saddened, I was shocked," friend Wesley Quenichet said.

Friends and family are mourning the loss of three men after a tragic incident on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park Saturday night.

A family friend confirmed the identity of the victims killed. They told CBS 11 that Jose Dominguez, who also goes by Joe, was killed. Friends describe Dominguez as a loving person who is a father, husband and uncle.

"He's just a really funny guy, a lot of energy, really kind," Quenichet said. "We're both in the roofing business and he did a lot roofing, he was actually my main repair technician."

Dominguez's two nephews, Rafael Olea and Julio Cesar Gonzalez Bibiano, were also killed.

Friends said Olea is an amazing friend and hard worker who is a son, brother and uncle.

Gonzalez Bibiano is described as a caring and lovable friend by friends.

A longtime friend of Dominguez, Quenichet, said he loved to fish and would send him pictures of the latest fish he would catch every week.

"He was always out there with him friends and with his kids fishing and stuff, so it was something he loved to do," Quenichet said.

Quenichet said Dominguez loved to help others, sometimes he would do repairs for free or offer money to those who needed it.

"I've worked with a lot of guys and not everybody goes out and likes to help people, he genuinely was one of those guys that enjoyed doing it," Quenichet said. "Our customers always loved having Joe around, he would make light of situations and get them laughing."

Quenichet said Dominguez was a person you'd meet and instantly know he was a great friend.

"It's going to be a huge hole, at PROCO Roofing and just in our family. He was just one of those guys that's going to be missed," Quenichet said.

The investigation is ongoing. CBS 11 reached out to the Collin County Sheriff's Office for more updates but have not heard back.