FAA awards $540K to Arlington Municipal Airport to replace aging infrastructure

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration will award $540,000 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to Arlington Municipal Airport. The airport will use the money to replace existing HVAC systems with more energy efficient systems, according to a news release.

"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today's grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants.

"The work that goes into building safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation's infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country's workforce," said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.