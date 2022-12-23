Eye on Politics: A political era ends in Tarrant County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the end of a political era in Tarrant County. In this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 22), we speak with Glen Whitley who's retiring after serving 16 years as County Judge. Plus, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink sits down with a State Senator from North Texas to talk about his successful kidney transplant earlier this year.

The end of a political era in Tarrant County

Longtime Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley only has a few days left serving in a position he's held since 2007. He sat down with CBS 11 reporter Caroline Vandergriff this week to talk about how he's feeling ahead of retirement.

"It's getting real," he said. "It's been a fantastic time."

Before he was elected as County Judge, he served as a County Commissioner for 10 years. He said he likes to joke that he grew up in Dallas County, not realizing that heaven was just next door.

Whitley said he hopes he's remembered for his collaboration:

"I really think that by working together, we better serve the citizens."

Whitley said that spirit of collaboration helped him establish programs like the county's Mental Health Jail Diversion Center. Whitley has also prioritized infrastructure in one of the fastest-growing counties in the state.

"We've kept up with the transportation and with the roads, with the expansion of the roads and bridges as our population has almost doubled," he said.

Whitley's successor O'Hare will take over as Tarrant County Judge on Jan. 1. Whitley said if he could give O'Hare any piece of advice for taking on the roll it would be to listen.

"When you ask a question, ask the question and listen as opposed to starting out telling everyone what you believe."

Whitley said that's also what's needed in this political climate. He made headlines earlier this year when he endorsed Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lieutenant Governor instead of Republican incumbent Dan Patrick.

"When I decided to support Mike Collier, I wasn't supporting him because he was a Democrat," he said. "I was supporting him because I had talked with him several times, that I liked the way he approached things, that he was very supportive of local government."

As for what's next for Whitley, he said his only immediate plan is to spend Christmas with family and New Year's in New Orleans.

"New Year's Day, that's the new administration, and I'm not going to be around," he said. "It's their day in the sun and good luck."

Another longtime DFW political leader recognized

Meanwhile in Dallas, veteran Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is being honored once again for her 30 years on Capitol Hill.

Johnson, who is retiring at the end of this month, is one of five people who received the first-ever Dallas Mayor's Distinguished Award last week. During a ceremony held to honor recipients, Mayor Johnson touted the Congresswoman's significant contributions to Dallas.

"She was without a doubt, the single most effective legislator Dallas has ever had," he said. "Nobody brought more federal infrastructure money home to this city. Nobody fought harder for our community's and our residents' interests and their safety. Nobody knew how to navigate Washington better for the people of Dallas."

Congresswoman Johnson said she was delighted to receive the award:

"I'm delighted. You're always pleased when your work is noticed and emphasized. I don't do the work for that purpose. I wish I could've done a lot more than what I was able to achieve. But it makes it worth it when you see that it has improved what you're trying to improve. I am proud when I look back and see the changes that have been made to our universities, a medical school, health care system, our arts, infrastructure, and so much to do with our city."

Also honored with this award, former U.S. Senator and U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, Dallas philanthropist Lyda Hill, former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle and Dr. Harry Robinson, founder of the African-American Museum of Dallas.

This award now becomes the city's highest honor aside from the Key to the City.

State Sen. Kelly Hancock talks about his battle with kidney disease

A North Texas State Senator with a rare illness underwent successful kidney transplant surgery this year after suffering from a rare genetic kidney disease for more than 30 years. Republican Kelly Hancock sat down with Jack to talk about his decades-long medical journey.

"I'm probably living a more normal life than I have in 30 years," Hancock said. "Especially there at the end."

Hancock was diagnosed with Berger's Disease after the birth of his first daughter. He said over the decades his condition continued to worsen, and before his transplant, his kidney function had dropped to 8-10% and he had difficulty walking if he wasn't on steroids due to the toxins building up in his feet.

"Very glad to be on the other side," he said. "I can pretty much eat what I want to eat. Life is normal. I'm able to exercise. I've started running again."

Hancock said when he realized he needed a transplant, eight of his family members were willing to check to see if they were a match:

"We found a match within the family. Kind of."

The match ended up being his son-in-law.

"He was the best match, which is just kind of a God thing."

Hancock said post-surgery he had to go through a 90-day period where he didn't eat out and he had to stay quarantined to make sure his body accepted the new organ. Once that period was up, he said his wife was ready to go out to eat.

"I was actually able to order whatever I wanted on the menu, which is the first time really in about ten years I was able to do that."

During much of his battle with kidney disease, Hancock kept it private.

"I really wanted to live my life and show as Christian, that God's sovereign and I can live a normal life and I can trust him, not knowing if I'm going to wake up tomorrow on dialysis, not knowing if I'm going to wake up and need a kidney," he said.

He said he was able to live with his disease all those years because he had faith that it was going to be okay. But even though he told himself it was going to be okay, he said the not knowing did make the journey tough at times.

"You just keep moving forward," he said. "There were mornings putting on my dress shoes, that I was in tears because of uric acid building up in my feet."

But he didn't want the public to know about his health issues until he was ready to share them.

"I got on the other side and was able to tell my story the way I wanted to."

Jack also talked to Hancock about his legislative priorities ahead of the upcoming Texas Legislative session. Watch the full episode of Eye on Politics to hear more.