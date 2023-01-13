Eye on Politics: Lawmakers lay out their goals for the 88th Texas Legislature

Eye on Politics: Lawmakers lay out their goals for the 88th Texas Legislature

Eye on Politics: Lawmakers lay out their goals for the 88th Texas Legislature

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 12) is all about the start of the 88th Texas Legislature. CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink went to the Texas Capitol and spoke with several state lawmakers from North Texas about what they plan to accomplish this session.

Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.

Property tax relief

State lawmakers are back in session at the Texas Capitol this week, and this year they have a record-breaking budget surplus of nearly $33 billion.

The big question in Austin is how to spend it and how much of it to spend. One of the top priorities for both Republicans and Democrats is providing homeowners with some form of property tax relief.

It's not just homeowners. Small business owners also say they need a break on their property taxes.

"It's just a regressive tax," said Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.

Hear more from Ellard in the video player below:

North Texas lawmakers share their priorities

Jack spoke with a variety of state lawmakers about the 88th Texas Legislature. Among the topics listed as their priorities: school security, health care and the border.

State Rep. Craig Goldman, R - Fort Worth

Among the lawmakers Jack talked to -- Rep. Craig Goldman of Fort Worth. He was elected Chair of the House Republican Caucus.

"I think you're going to see a lot of legislation on mental health. I think you're going to see a lot of legislation put forth on providing security for schools," he said. "Using money in our budget is going to be necessary to fund those programs."

Goldman also named border security as something the legislature should focus on. He said Texas has increasingly had to put money toward the issue because "the federal government doesn't do their job."

"As long as the federal government doesn't do their job and protect our federal border, then it's up to the people of the state of Texas to protect the border," he said.

Watch the full interview with Goldman below:

State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D - Mesquite

Jack also spoke with Democratic Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, Chair of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, about what she hopes to accomplish this session.

"I expect a fruitful session where we can move past the political polarization that we see often during the campaign season," she said. "Hoping folks will transition more to a governing mode so that we can deliver results for the people of Texas."

Criado said she is excited to broaden the scope of what she is focusing on this session with her new Chair position.

"It's appropriation," she said. "Uplifting legislation of our Mexican-American Legislative Caucus members."

She also named veterans issues and the economy as areas that need to be funded.

Watch the full interview with Criado below:

State Rep. Nicole Collier, D - Fort Worth

During her conversation with Jack, Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth said she's excited to work on legislation that will help our community.

That includes addressing health care access issues.

"There are so many people who don't have health insurance," she said. "And we could use some of these [budget surplus] dollars to increase access to health insurance."

Collier also wants the legislature to put funding toward education and school safety:

"We need to make sure our teachers receive adequate funding, our schools are secure, not only our public schools, but our colleges and universities as well."

Watch the full interview with Collier below:

State Sen. Drew Springer, R - Gainesville

When asked by Jack how the budget surplus should be spent, Republican State Sen. Drew Springer of Gainesville said he believes the majority should go back to taxpayers, in the form of some sort of property tax relief.

"But we can't give it all away because we do have some problems we need to address," Springer said.

Among the problems he said need addressing -- mental health, school safety and border security.

"I'd love to see 150 million dollars go to an enterprise fund ... to attract the 5,000 mental health professionals we're short," he said. "We do it with companies, why not do it with individuals."

Watch the full interview with Springer below: