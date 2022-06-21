Even though it's hot out, some jobs can't escape the heat

Even though hot out, some jobs can't escape the heat

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - From home building, to road construction to landscaping, some jobs can't hide from the sun.

"What we do is outside," said SavATree Area Branch Manager Andy Spiegel .

Spiegel said when it's this hot, they prepare their crews to stay safe, "Every morning we stretch, a daily huddle right before the crews go out and we put out the reminders, 'hey guys it's going to be hot.'"

Inside the company's building, there's several pallets of water and a container of ice for crews before they head out.

"Take the opportunity to take a break if they have to, our trucks are A/C and if you got to take a break in the truck, take a break in the truck," added Spiegel.

Even for those are aren't paid to work outside, homeowners are limited to how much yard work they can do in this scorching heat.

"You can't stay outside for too long, you kind of do it in sprints and then go back into the A/C," said Dallas homeowner Michael Gravel.