Euless orders halt to nonessential water use due to pipeline break, could see reduced service for days

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Euless ordered a halt to nonessential water use, restricting most outdoor watering, after a high service pipeline at a Trinity River Authority plant broke.

Crews work to fix a broken water main at a Trinity River Authority plant in Euless. Chopper 11

The Trinity River Authority, which supplies water to Euless, experienced a "significant leak" on a high service pipeline on Tuesday evening. Officials said the break took place at the plant on Trinity Boulevard at House Anderson Road.

Euless city manager Loretta Getchell said she had been told that it could be four or five days before service is fully restored.

Euless officials said that if water usage is not brought down to a manageable level, it could lead to reduced water pressure, reduced availability, and potentially a boil water notice.

Thirteen other cities are supplied by the TRA, including Huntsville, Lakeview, and Livingston as well as others in Ellis, Tarrant, and Trinity Counties.

So far, only Bedford has said that it is also having issues related to the break. The city is asking that residents pause sprinkler system usage to conserve enough water for drinking and bathing.

The Euless proclamation asks residents and businesses to restrict outdoor water use to watering by handheld or soaker hose only, and to ensure that all sprinkler systems are turned off and are not leaking.

Residents and businesses are also asked to not drain and refill swimming pools or engage in activities that use large amounts of water.

Notably, these restrictions do not apply to locations using treated wastewater outflow for irrigation.

For now, residents are not being asked to boil water and the water supply remains safe to drink.