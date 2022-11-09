Estranged husband and wife found fatally shot in Dallas County Medical Examiner's office

Shooting at Dallas County Medical Examiner's office stemmed from domestic dispute

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The victims in the shooting that happened at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Nov. 8 were an estranged husband and wife, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Beth Frost, 46 and James Frost, 51 were both found dead in a second floor office with apparent gunshot wounds.

Sources told CBS 11 that the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.

The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing.