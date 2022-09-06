'I want them to feel love,' school shooting survivor gifts Uvalde students stuffed animals

UVALDE (CBSDFW.COM)— A Michigan family struck by the pain of a mass shooting is offering comfort and support to Uvalde CISD students and their families as they head back to school.

Ella Klimowicz is a survivor of last years Oxford High School shooting just outside of Detroit, where four students were killed and seven others were injured during a rampage.

Klimowicz and her family felt compelled to help in Uvalde after tragedy struck the south Texas community.

Thus, she began fundraising and buying stuffed animals with encouraging messages during the summer.

This week, school district officials made it possible for the Klimowicz's to visit with Robb Elementary students and their families so they could hand deliver all the stuffed animals and cards.

"They are all super sweet, super loving," said Ella Klimowicz. "They are very grateful of all this support they are getting from all the different communities."

She said the idea for the stuffed animals came from a desire to help and remembering how similar gifts helped bring her comfort in the days following the shooting at her school.

She added, "I just want them to feel the love, and to know that they are not alone. That other people have been through this terrible thing and there's brighter days ahead."

Klimowicz hopes the gifts are something that not only will help provide comfort, but remind them that they have a support from all over the country.

"We share bonds that no one wants to share but we unfortunately have to share."