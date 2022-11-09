Texas Election Results 2022: Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke & more
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — With polls now officially closed in Texas, CBS 11 is breaking down the results for you.
Governor
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state.
Greg Abbott (winner) — 55%
Beto O'Rourke — 43%
Attorney General
Ken Paxton won reelection against Democrat Rochelle Garza in the race for Texas attorney general.
Ken Paxton (winner) — 54%
Rochelle Garza — 43%
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick won the race for Texas lieutenant governor, defeating Mike Collier.
Dan Patrick (winner) — 54%
Mike Collier — 43%
Dallas County District Attorney
Democrat John Creuzot was reelected by voters, defeating Republican Faith Johnson for a second time.
John Creuzot (winner) — 61%
Faith Johnson — 39%
Dallas County Judge
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins defeated Republican Lauren Davis Tuesday night in the race for Dallas County judge.
Clay Jenkins (winner) — 62%
Lauren Davis — 38%
Tarrant County Judge
Republican Tim O'Hare will succeed Republican Glen Whitley after running against Democrat Deborah Peoples.
Tim O'Hare (winner) — 53%
Deborah Peoples — 47%
To see other Texas election results, click here.
for more features.