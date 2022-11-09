Texas Election Results 2022: Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke & more

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — With polls now officially closed in Texas, CBS 11 is breaking down the results for you.

Governor

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state.

Greg Abbott (winner) — 55%

Beto O'Rourke — 43%

Attorney General

Ken Paxton won reelection against Democrat Rochelle Garza in the race for Texas attorney general.

Ken Paxton (winner) — 54%

Rochelle Garza — 43%

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick won the race for Texas lieutenant governor, defeating Mike Collier.

Dan Patrick (winner) — 54%

Mike Collier — 43%

Dallas County District Attorney

Democrat John Creuzot was reelected by voters, defeating Republican Faith Johnson for a second time.

John Creuzot (winner) — 61%

Faith Johnson — 39%

Dallas County Judge

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins defeated Republican Lauren Davis Tuesday night in the race for Dallas County judge.

Clay Jenkins (winner) — 62%

Lauren Davis — 38%

Tarrant County Judge

Republican Tim O'Hare will succeed Republican Glen Whitley after running against Democrat Deborah Peoples.

Tim O'Hare (winner) — 53%

Deborah Peoples — 47%

