Ecstatic fans across North Texas celebrate TCU's big win against Michigan

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The TCU Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and are now heading to the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in California.

Celebrations continued throughout the night at Sundance Square, where hundreds of TCU fans attended a watch party.

"Going to the championship, that's what I'm talking about," screamed TCU fan Clint Hughes.

"It's crazy, they're a small school and they whooped Michigan like that! That's crazy, let's go baby!" said TCU fan Josiah Groeneweg.

Right after the game, TCU Alumni Amanda Switzer and her friends did the Riff Ram Bah Zoo chant. "This is absolutely nuts, we didn't think it would happen, but we always root for the underdogs. Nobody ever thinks the Frogs can make it happen - we're a small school, but we're scrappy," she said.

Fans in Fort Worth were glued to the game all evening, cheering on the Horned Frogs. Dallas even got in on the action, with fans at the PhD Pour House cheering as the team kept scoring touchdowns.

"Man, defense is on a roll, it's a good day. It's a good day to be a Frog, they need to keep it up," said TCU fan and alumni Sara Grinbergs.

And they did throughout the game.

Now they're looking forward to the next one—the biggest one in all of college football.

"With this win against Michigan, we got a lot of confidence going into that game. No doubt that TCU baby!," exclaimed Hughes.

"Look out Georgia, we're coming for ya," added Switzer.