East Oak Cliff apartment complex damaged by storms, displacing families

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A round of severe weather damaged a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday, displacing several families from their homes.

The storms tore through an East Oak Cliff apartment complex this evening, blowing off chunks of the roof of at least three buildings.

The scene was at the Royal Crest apartments in the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue west of I-45.

Inside, sheet rock could be seen hanging down along with water damage.

A pickup truck outside got smashed by roof debris.

No word on how many units were damaged, but there have been no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross is on scene and at nearby house providing assistance to at least four families tonight, including three children.

The storms also damaged other buildings as they moved through the Metroplex.

Strong winds blew equipment off of the top of the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas and damaged another apartment complex in North Richland Hills.

No injuries have been reported.