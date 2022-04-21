Celebrate Earth Day 2022 with a billion others worldwide

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Earth Day 2022 is tomorrow. People have come together 52 times since the holiday's inception in 1970 to honor the environment.

Want to join the more than 1 billion people worldwide in celebrating? Check out the following environmentally friendly events for North Texas.

🌏 EarthX 2022 expo is held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas from April 20-24. It's free of charge and open to everyone.

🌏 Explore decomposers and pollinators from the collection at Fort Worth Museum on April 22.

🌏 North East Mall Celebrates Earth Day at the Center Court April 20-24. The center teamed up with Battered Women's Foundation in highlighting sustainability in the community.

🌏 Allen Premium Outlets Celebrates Earth Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Keep Allen Beautiful and The Child Advocacy Center of Collin County will host interactive elements for children and reinforce how they can help keep the environment clean. The Child Advocacy Center will be collecting gently used items that will be sold at local thrift stores, with proceeds of those items benefitting the organization.

🌏 Recycle old electronics with Vested Group in Plano on Friday, April 22. The software consulting group wants to give you the opportunity to dispose of those electronics in a secure and hassle-free way. STS Recycling will be joining The Vested Group to help guests securely and responsibly recycle, repurpose, and dispose of your unused electronics.