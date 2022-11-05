Early voters brave severe weather in Dallas to cast their ballots

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - People in Dallas were voting right up until 9 o'clock on Nov. 4 when the early voting polls closed.

Turnout was reported to be down across the state for a November election where the biggest race is for governor.

Severe weather rolling through the city only slowed down early voters who preferred carrying umbrellas and casting ballots in the rain over waiting in line for possibly hours on Election Day.

"I got done with work early so I decided to go ahead and come vote," said Brandon Bledsoe of Dallas.

According to state statistics, the number of people voting early thus far in the major counties in North Texas has plummeted compared to the last midterm election.

That was four years ago.

"I didn't want to put it off to the last minute because something could happen and wanted to be counted," said Elizabeth Simpson of Dallas.

The number of ballots cast is down by nearly 255,000.

In Collin County, it's estimated that 250,000 people will have voted early when the numbers are compiled.

Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet expects another 100,000 more voters on Tuesday which will result in what he calls a slightly above average turnout in Collin County.

"So we are geared up in terms of locations and quantity of supplies and now everything's in place waiting for the big day to get here," said Sherbert.

Dallas County added 12 new polling sites recently and Collin County will have more polling sites to hopefully relieve long lines on Election Day.