Early morning crash in Haltom City leaves 1 dead after car catches fire

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person was killed in a fiery crash in Haltom City early Sunday morning after they hit a light pole.

Police said that shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2022, a 911 call came in about a major crash on the 5600 block of eastbound NE Loop 820.

Officers responded to the scene and when they arrived, they found a white PT Cruiser had swerved off the road and struck a light pole, which caused a fire.

The driver was not able to escape the car, which was so damaged that first responders did not have an opportunity to rescue them. They were pronounced dead at the scene and will be identified after their next of kin have been notified.

No word yet on what caused the wreck. The investigation is ongoing.