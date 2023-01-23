Eagle Pass officers seize more than $170K in fentanyl from ice chest

Dallas DEA seized more than 11.4 million doses of fentanyl in 2022

EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 7.4 pounds of fentanyl worth more than $170,000 on Jan. 18.

Package containing more than seven pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Securing the passenger environment is a critical mission for CBP and this significant fentanyl seizure underscores the need for our officers to stay ever-vigilant and aware of the narcotics threat while facilitating lawful travel," said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The narcotics were hidden inside an ice chest found in the cargo area of a Honda Odyssey making entry from Mexico. A search of the trailer by a K-9 team and non-intrusive inspection systems led to their discovery.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure, officials stated.