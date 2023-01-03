Drugs used for diabetes now in short supply due to people using them for weight loss, doctor says

Drugs used for diabetes now in short supply due to people using them for weight loss

Drugs used for diabetes now in short supply due to people using them for weight loss

Drugs used for diabetes now in short supply due to people using them for weight loss

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Online, you can find video after video of people talking about their experiences with Mounjaro and Ozempic—two brand-name drugs used for diabetes that many are now turning to for weight loss.

"They all do the same thing, and trying to curb the appetite and slow the stomach from emptying," said Dr. David Winter with Baylor University Medical Center.

He said they've only been around for the last year or so, but they're now in such high demand it's leading to shortages for those that need them to treat diabetes.

Dr. Winter said there are two big drawbacks you should know about.

The drugs require you to give yourself an injection and they're also very expensive, especially without insurance. They can run more than a thousand dollars for a one-month supply.

Ozempic and Mounjaro are only FDA approved as diabetes treatments, but another injection called Wegovy is approved for weight loss.

"I would say if you're significantly overweight—15, 20% overweight—you've tried [to] diet. You've tried to exercise, that hasn't worked. These might be something to consider," Dr. Winter said.

He said these drugs a very different from previous weight loss drugs on the market.

"The previous drugs were amphetamine-like drugs. They revved up your metabolism, made you not have that much hunger, and also burned off calories. But they made you anxious and nervous, and have trouble sleeping,' he said. "These are different. They work by different mechanism, and so people that had trouble with the previous drugs may do well with these."

Dr. Winter said the drugs are so far proving safe and effective with few side-effects. He said nausea can be managed by starting with a very small dosage and gradually bumping up.