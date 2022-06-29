Drought conditions, firework bans affect firework stand operators

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fourth of July is next Monday and while many people have the tradition of shooting off fireworks, Parker County officials have declared an emergency declaration to stop residents from doing so.

This comes as the county is facing severe drought, "Basically 100% of this county right now is in a drought condition," said Parker County Judge Pat Deen, "The safety factor is a non-issue, we're not going to allow that."

The order states: "Due to the current severe drought conditions and the imminent threat of individuals discharging fireworks into dry grass, trees and brush, Parker County Judge Pat Deen, signed an Emergency Declaration of a local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of any fireworks within Parker County effective immediately.

This order does NOT prohibit the sale of fireworks, only the discharge.

This order does NOT impact the local public fireworks shows in Weatherford or Hudson Oaks.

This emergency declaration and prohibition is in effect for 60 hours and will run through midnight on Thursday June 30, 2022.

This emergency order and prohibition order is currently being sent Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Governor Greg Abbott is being requested to extend the declaration and prohibition of discharging fireworks until July 5, 2022. Currently in Parker County, 100% of the county is listed as abnormally dry, and 66.85% of Parker County is additionally classified as in severe drought.

Also, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), maintained by Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service, is an index that is used to determine fire potential and the current KBDI indicates a KBDI of 590 for Parker County as of June 27, 2022. Furthermore, Parker County has and will continue to experience wildfires across the County, with local fire departments responding to 28 wildfires within the past 7 days and 61 wildfires to date for the month of June."

Judge Deen said the intent is not to put people in jail for this, but will give tickets if people are caught multiple times.

"We've been very careful about the wording of these documents we're not with the intent to put people in jail," Deen said. "What we want to do is try to warn these people and to stop and make suer they understand the situation and the seriousness of the situation."

However firework stand owners like Rebekah Segura are disappointed in this decision, "100% affects us in a very bad, negative way."

Segura said the cost to buy fireworks are up more than 40% and she shelled out $14,000 to buy the product and fears it will be hard to break even

"We're out a lot more personal money, we own our own stand so we don't have somebody backing us," Segura said.

The public fireworks shows in Hudson Oaks and Weatherford are allowed.