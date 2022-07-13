Watch CBS News
Driver is ejected from truck before it catches fire, doctors said suffered gun shot wounds

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth driver was ejected from their truck before it caught on fire on Tuesday.

The accident was on West Freeway at the exit ramp for south bound Loop 820 at about 8 p.m. Police said they located a pick-up truck that had flipped over the guardrail, rolled several times, ejected the driver then caught fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. While at the hospital, doctors said the driver had two separate gunshot wounds. 

There was no further information about the accident.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 10:29 PM

