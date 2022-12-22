Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.

At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.

Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.

Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.

The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.