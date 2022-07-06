Watch CBS News
DPS trooper discovers multiple drugs, firearms during traffic stop

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - On July 5, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on US 81 in Wise County. The trooper conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after indicating criminal activity.

The trooper discovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, 200 pills of suspected fentanyl, anabolic steroids, cash and two illegal firearms during the traffic stop, according to DPS.

wise-county-drugs.jpg
Texas Department of Public Safety

This case was turned over to investigators in the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 7:38 PM

