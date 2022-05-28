DPS releases detailed timeline of in Uvalde school shooting

What we know about the Uvalde shooting timeline as of May 27

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Since a gunman stormed a Uvalde elementary school, killing 19 kids and two teachers earlier this week, the timeline of events has been unclear. Details have changed multiple times since Tuesday and have at times been contradictory.

On Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety released a new timeline of events detailing what they now believe happened on May 24 at Robb Elementary School:

11:27 a.m. - A video shows the door the gunman used to get inside the school propped open. Steven McCraw, director for Texas DPS, says that it was propped open by a teacher.

11:28 a.m. - The gunman crashes his truck into a ditch. At around this time, the teacher who left the door propped open runs inside the school to get a phone to call 911. Two men at a nearby funeral home run to the crash scene. They see the armed suspect, turn around and run away. The gunman shoots at them, but doesn't hit them.

11:30 a.m. - A 911 call is made to report the crash and a man with a gun.

11:31 a.m. - The suspect hides behind a row of cars in the school's parking lot. This is when police arrive at the school and find a teacher at the back door. They don't see the gunman. This is also when the gunman starts shooting at the school.

11:33 a.m. - The gunman gets into the school through the propped open door, turns down a hallway and starts shooting into a classroom -- either room 111 or 112. According to McCraw, they cannot determine which classroom it was based on current evidence. DPS does say, however, based on audio evidence the gunman shot more than 100 rounds at this time.

11:35 a.m. - Three Uvalde police officers enter the school through the same door the gunman used. They are later followed by four other law enforcement officers. The first three officers go toward the classroom where the gunman is with the door closed, and they are shot at and grazed by bullets.

11:37 a.m. - Another 16 rounds are fired by the gunman.

11:51 a.m. - More police officers arrive.

12:03 p.m. - There are as many as 19 officers inside the school at this point. Someone makes a 911 call. She identifies herself and says that she is in room 112.

12:10 p.m. & 12:13 - The same caller makes another 911 call and says multiple people are dead.

12:15 p.m. - Members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit arrives.

12:16 p.m. - Initial caller calls 911 again and tells the operator that eight to nine students are still alive.

12:19 p.m. - A 911 call is made from room 111. She hangs up when another student tells her to.

12:21 p.m. - The gunman starts shooting again -- possibly at the door of the classroom he's in.

12:36 p.m. - The first 911 caller calls back. At this point, the operator tells her to stay on the line.

12:43 p.m. & 12:47 p.m. - She asks 911 to "send police now."

12:50 p.m. - Police use a key obtained from a school janitor to open the classroom door, shooting and killing the gunman.

As the investigation continues, it's possible the details will continue to change. Please click back to CBSDFW.com for updates as the story develops.