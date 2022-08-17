Watch CBS News
Dora Maldonado faces murder charge after telling police she killed her husband

By Annie Gimbel

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police said she confessed to drowning her husband in a creek, now Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, is facing a murder charge. 

The Denton Police Department arrested Maldonado on Aug. 16.

At 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road. The 911 caller reported seeing Maldonado holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road. That man turned out to be Maldonado's husband. 

Police said Maldonado told them that another man she didn't know was involved in her husband's demise. Bit she later told detectives that this stranger did not exist, and she had drowned her husband. 

Maldonado is currently in the City of Denton Jail, with bail set at $500,000. 

The victim's identity will be released pending official identification by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and notification of family. 

