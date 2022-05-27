Watch CBS News
'Don't Fry Day,' reminds to protect yourself against skin cancer

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, when many are planning on trips to the lake and other events outside, the American Cancer Society is reminding people not to over do it in the sun. 

May is skin cancer awareness month. Skin cancer is America's most common cancer. The American Cancer Society said more than five million cases are diagnosed in the U.S. every year. 

Although skin cancer risk factors are present every day, the dangers are greater during the long days of summer when you may spend more time in the sun. 

It's also one of the most preventable cancers, according to health officials. One way to prevent skin cancer is by wearing sunscreen that is SPF of 30. Experts say it will block 97% of the sun's rays. 

Anyone can get skin cancer, but be extra careful if you:

  • Have natural blonde or red hair
  • Have freckles
  • Are fair skinned
  • Spend a lot of time outdoors
  • Have had skin cancer before
  • Live in or travel to tropical climates or high altitudes
  • Take medications that make you sensitive to light
  • Have had a lot of sunburns and burn before tanning
  • Have a condition that lowers your immune system
  • Have a family history of skin cancer, especially melanoma
  • Have a lot of moles, or large or irregularly shaped moles 

