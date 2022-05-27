'Don't Fry Day,' reminds to protect yourself against skin cancer

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, when many are planning on trips to the lake and other events outside, the American Cancer Society is reminding people not to over do it in the sun.

May is skin cancer awareness month. Skin cancer is America's most common cancer. The American Cancer Society said more than five million cases are diagnosed in the U.S. every year.

Although skin cancer risk factors are present every day, the dangers are greater during the long days of summer when you may spend more time in the sun.

It's also one of the most preventable cancers, according to health officials. One way to prevent skin cancer is by wearing sunscreen that is SPF of 30. Experts say it will block 97% of the sun's rays.

Anyone can get skin cancer, but be extra careful if you: