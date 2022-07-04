Watch CBS News
Dispute between Fort Worth roommates leads to fatal stabbing, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A dispute between two roommates in Fort Worth led to a fatal stabbing early Monday morning, police said.

At about 1:28 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 2400 block of Shropshire Street in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Additionally, a second man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.

Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between roommates and that there is a suspect in custody.

