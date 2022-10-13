Dirk Nowitzki themed restaurant set to open at DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Big German is opening a restaurant at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

According to DFW Airport, a Dirk-themed restaurant concept named 'Nowitzki' was approved by the airport's board of directors on Thursday.

When Dirk Nowitzki arrived in Dallas, no one had ever seen a game like his. The Big German made it legendary.



And we're excited to announce a new bar and restaurant coming to DFW Airport that shares that uniquely iconic DNA: Nowtizki is coming to Terminal C in Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/ghoc4aKN2a — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 13, 2022

The fare will include food from his homeland and some of his favorites, breakfast and cocktails, according to D&B Mitchell Group LLC.

Employee uniforms will feature an emblem of Nowitzki doing his iconic one-legged fadeaway.

'Nowitzki' will be located in Terminal C and is set to open Summer 2023.

The Dallas sports legend spent all 21 seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.