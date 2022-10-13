Dirk Nowitzki themed restaurant set to open at DFW Airport
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Big German is opening a restaurant at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
According to DFW Airport, a Dirk-themed restaurant concept named 'Nowitzki' was approved by the airport's board of directors on Thursday.
The fare will include food from his homeland and some of his favorites, breakfast and cocktails, according to D&B Mitchell Group LLC.
Employee uniforms will feature an emblem of Nowitzki doing his iconic one-legged fadeaway.
'Nowitzki' will be located in Terminal C and is set to open Summer 2023.
The Dallas sports legend spent all 21 seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.
