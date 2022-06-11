DeSoto police searching for suspect in Hampton Rd bank robbery

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing at least two banks in the past week.

On Friday, June 10 at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, DeSoto police were dispatched to the PNC Bank on Hampton Road. Eyewitnesses told investigators that the robber walked into the bank and up to one of the teller windows where he demanded money. He did not display a weapon.

Police said that this man is also suspected of robbing a PNC Bank in Arlington on June 8.

DeSoto Police Department

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white man in his late-50s to early 60s with a "salt-and-pepper" beard. He wore a navy-blue hoodie and prescription glasses. He is estimated to be between 5'10" and 6'0" tall and weigh between 275 and 300 pounds.

DeSoto Police Department

The FBI has been notified and police stress that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Desoto detectives are continuing their investigation and ask that anyone who may recognize the suspect call the Southwest Regional Communications Center (SWRCC) at 972-223-6111 with any information.