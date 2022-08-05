DeSoto announces more water restrictions due to drought, heatwave

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of DeSoto has issued Stage 2 water restrictions due to the ongoing drought and heatwave, officials announced Friday.

Officials said the new restrictions come after nearly two months of drought conditions, high temperatures and multiple fire events that have resulted in record-level water usage in the city.

The new restrictions include mandatory reductions in residential and business irrigation systems.

DeSoto water customers using automatic irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers will be limited to watering their lawns once every five days between 5 and 9 a.m. and between 7 and 11 p.m.

Residents are permitted, though, to water their lawns with a handheld hose, watering container, or a drip system without penalty.

Officials said permitted days will be based on the last digit of residents' street address.

The following schedule shows which days watering will be allowed:

Last Digit of Address Allowed Watering Dates

0 & 5 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th

1 & 6 1st, 6th, 11th, 16th, 21st, 26th

2 & 7 2nd, 7th, 12th, 17th, 22nd, 27th

3 & 8 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, 23rd, 28th

4 & 9 4th, 9th, 14th, 19th, 24th, 29th

Officials said properties containing multiple addresses like apartments or office buildings will be identified by the lowest address number.

Additionally, the city is also directing residents and businesses to immediately discontinue non-essential water usage.

The restrictions apply to all residential and business properties who are provided water through DeSoto Public Utilities. Properties with private water sources are not limited by these restrictions, officials said.

Officials said the city has the ability to monitor water usage and violators of these restrictions could face fines.

To view DeSoto's Drought Contingency Plan, click here. To view all of the restrictions that are put in place under Stage 2, click here.