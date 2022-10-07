Denton voters set to decide on decriminalizing marijuana this November

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — There are signs popping up all over Denton reading "Vote For Prop B" as election day nears.

CBSDFW.com

Prop B would ban Denton police from arresting people for and throw out penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Under Texas law, possession up to two ounces is a misdemeanor; more than four ounces is a felony.

Deborah Armintor is part of Decriminalizing Denton which gathered enough signatures to put this measure on the ballot. She said the state's current marijuana laws are outdated and haunt those who get arrested for years after.

"People end up going to jail, getting citations and arrests that stay on their records and harm them in ways that are really disproportionate to the crime."

President Joe Biden's decision on Thursday to pardon thousands of people with federal small marijuana charges is a motivator for Armintor's group.

"This is so long overdue," she said.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told his officers in 2021 to end arrests for possession of less than two ounces. However, most jurisdictions in North Texas told CBS 11 News they follow the state law.

Others raised concerns that decriminalizing marijuana would lead people towards harder drugs such as fentanyl and that it would increase crime if there's no enforcement.

The election is on November 8th.