Denton police find 11-year-old after family reports her missing
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department found an 11-year-old whose family said got off her school bus but never made it home.
Police initially reported the girl was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Shortly after sharing her description on social media, the child was found.
The police department didn't release any more details.
