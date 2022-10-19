Watch CBS News
Denton police find 11-year-old after family reports her missing

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton Police Department found an 11-year-old whose family said got off her school bus but never made it home.

Police initially reported the girl was last seen in the area of Lighthouse Dr. around 1 p.m. on Oct. 19. 

Shortly after sharing her description on social media, the child was found. 

The police department didn't release any more details.  

First published on October 19, 2022 / 4:45 PM

