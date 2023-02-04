Police: Denton murder suspect found, arrested in Oklahoma

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect in a Denton murder investigation has been arrested in Oklahoma, police said.

Bryan Riojas Avila was arrested Saturday morning, hours after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man Friday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 3, officers were flagged down in the 3500 block of N. Elm Street in regards to a man who had been stabbed in the chest at a nearby residence.

The victim—whose identity has not been released—was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said witnesses identified Avila as the suspect, and through U.S. Marshal resources, detectives were able to track him to a mobile home park in Oklahoma City.

Avila was taken into custody without incident, police said, and is awaiting extradition back to Denton.