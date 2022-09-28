Denton landlord arrested for aggravated assault after threatening tenant

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton man was arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his tenant with a gun for using the kitchen of their shared residence.

Phillip Young, 68, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon - Family Violence after an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident.

According to police, officers were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. that day to the 2000 block of Scripture Street after a call came in about a civil disturbance.

Young, the property's landlord, reported that his tenant was trying to use the kitchen of their shared residence even though they did not pay for the privilege to do so. Officers spoke with the tenant and Young, but left after they determined no crime had been committed.

Then, at about 4:40 p.m. that same day, officers were once again sent to the same home after the tenant called and reported that Young was threatening him with a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke to each individual separately. The tenant told police Young had a handgun and warned him to not go into the kitchen. Young denied threatening the tenant and refused to let officers see the gun.

Initially, the tenant said he did not want to press charges. He and Young agreed to separate and the case was referred to detectives.

After reviewing the facts, detectives interviewed Young and the tenant again. The tenant told them that Young's actions made him feel fearful and threatened and said he would help in the prosecution if charges were filed.

Young initially told detectives that he did not intend to shoot the tenant. However, in an email sent on Sept. 26, Young admitted he did think about shooting his tenant during the incident.

A day later, detectives got an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Young. He was arrested without incident on Wednesday morning at the Denton Police Department.

Young is being held in the Denton jail. His bail will be determined by a judge.