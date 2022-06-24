Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.

Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.

The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality.

Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation.

Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing.