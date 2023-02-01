Denton police respond to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads, more on the way

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton County leaders are warning residents about a potential ice storm in the forecast.

It comes after Denton police officers responded to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads.

The City of Denton has crews operating sand trucks around the clock.

Michelle Lopez ventured out to go grocery shopping and said she drove cautiously. "I think the roads are treacherous. We just don't know how to drive in Texas on ice. We don't have the tires for it, we don't have patience for it."

Another Denton resident also found the roads slick. "They're bad actually, pretty slippery. We slid all the way here."

Carter Smith went out for a walk near Denton Square.

The Pennsylvania native, now a student at the University of North Texas, said he wasn't worried about falling on the ice. "If you just take it slow, little steps, walk like a penguin, you're not going to slip too bad, and I've fallen before. I get back up."

Because of the ice storm warning, Denton County and City of Denton leaders said all of their facilities would remain closed Wednesday.

The county is operating four warming centers overnight:

Our Daily Bread at 909 N. Loop 288 in Denton, and the Denton Salvation Army, 1508 E. McKinney Street.

Two others are in Lewisville: Lewisville Salvation Army, 880 Fox Avenue and the Relevant Life Church, 331 E. Church Street.