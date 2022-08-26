Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen.

Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.

As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.

Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked them what questions they have moving forward. In an effort to seek answers and find solutions, we dug through the data and brought those questions to our elected officials. Join us Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS 11 for our hour-long Search For Answers special to learn more about what we found.

August 1966 - University of Texas tower shooting

In what's often described as the first modern mass shooting, a gunman killed his wife and his mother, before going up to the tower at the University of Texas at Austin and targeting people for more than an hour and a half. Armed with two pistols, a shotgun with the barrel sawed off and three rifles, he shot and killed 14 people and injured 31 others. He was eventually killed by police.

October 1991 - Luby's Cafeteria Shooting

During the lunch rush, a 35-year-old man drove his truck through the front window of a Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen and began shooting. During his rampage, he killed 23 and wounded more than 20 others. After the gunman was wounded in a shootout with police, he shot and killed himself.

September 1999 - Wedgewood Baptist Church shooting

During a church service held for teenagers, a 47-year-old man walked into Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth and opened fire with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. He killed three adults and three teenagers before killing himself. A seventh victim later died at the hospital.

November 2009 - Fort Hood shooting

An army psychiatrist fired more than 200 rounds at Fort Hood -- killing 13 and injuring more than 30 others. To this day it is the deadliest shooting against armed forces on an American military base. The gunman was sentenced to death and remains on death row.

Less than five years later, Fort Hood would become the location of another mass shooting.

July 2016 - Dallas police ambush

Toward the end of a nonviolent Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Dallas, a man opened fire, targeting law enforcement officers. Four Dallas Police Department officers and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer were killed. Several others were wounded. The shooter was killed by police following a standoff.

November 2017 - Sutherland Springs church shooting

In what remains the deadliest shooting in Texas history, a 26-year-old man entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs during Sunday service and opened fire. He fired 450 rounds using an AR-556 rifle -- killing 26 and wounding 22. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after driving away from the scene.

May 2018 - Santa Fe school shooting

Eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School in a shooting rampage that lasted about 25 minutes. A student admitted to the attack, but has been found incompetent to stand trial multiple times. He has been receiving treatment at North Texas State Hospital since December 2019.

August 2019 - El Paso Walmart shooting

A mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart resulted in the deaths of 23 people, with the last victim succumbing to his injuries a year later. The suspected gunman is accused of driving nearly 10 hours from his home in Allen. Prosecutors say he deliberately targeted people of Mexican heritage. He has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges and is still awaiting trial.

December 2019 - West Freeway Church of Christ shooting

During communion at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Tarrant County, a man stood up and opened fire with a shotgun. He killed two people before he was shot and killed by Jack Wilson, a volunteer security guard. The entire confrontation lasted about six seconds.

May 2022 - Uvalde school shooting

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered two adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and opened fire. After more than an hour, police confronted the gunman, shooting and killing him.



