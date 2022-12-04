Deadly house fire near Farmersville leaves 1 dead
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fire near Farmersville Sunday morning left one woman dead.
It happened just before noon on County Road 558 outside the city.
Fire Chief Greg Massey says crews arrived to find fire in a bedroom of the home. An adult female was inside at the time. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
No word at this point what caused the fire.
Firefighters from Princeton, Nevada, and Josephine assisted Farmersville in fighting the flames.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.